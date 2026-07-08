PC Jeweller clears all outstanding debt of two consortium banks, eyes debt-free status this quarter

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller will be in focus during today's trading session, i.e. on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, as the company has stated that it has cleared all its outstanding debt to two of the 14 consortium banks. "...in line with its objective of achieving a debt-free status in the current quarter itself, the Company has successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt under the terms of Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with respect to 2 out of the 14 consortium banks," the firm said in an exchange filing after marketing hours on Tuesday. The settlement agreement with the consortium banks was signed on September 30, 2024.

Earlier, the company said that its debt had been reduced by more than 90 per cent.

21 per cent growth in consolidated revenue

Meanwhile, PC Jeweller has reported 21 per cent growth in consolidated revenue in the first quarter of this fiscal and said it will become debt-free during the July-September period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it reduced outstanding debt payable to banks under the terms of the Joint Settlement Agreement by another 24 per cent during the June quarter.

"With this reduction, the company has now reduced its outstanding debt by more than 90 per cent as on date, since the execution of the Settlement Agreement with banks on 30 September 2024. The repayment of remaining outstanding debt and attaining a debt-free status in the ongoing quarter itself will significantly improve the company's financial position in the coming periods," the company said.

During the 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 714.46 crore from Rs 577.70 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 3,549.58 crore from Rs 2,371.87 crore.

PC Jeweller Share price

Shares of PC Jeweller, which has around 50 stores across major cities, ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 9.42, down 0.42 per cent from the previous close of Rs 9.45 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,072.52 crore.

During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 9.56 and an intraday low of Rs 8.94.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)