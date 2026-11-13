Paytm shares hit 52-week after receiving RBI's in-principle approval to revive wallet business

Shares of Paytm hit a 52-week high in the late trading session on Friday after Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited, received an in-principle to set up and operate a payment system for the issuance and operation of Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) in India, subject to adherence to the RBI Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments dated August 27, 2021, as updated from time to time.

"...has received a letter dated November 13, 2026 (Ref. No. CO.DPSS.AUTH.No.S860/02.27.004/2026-27) from the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"), Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, granting PPSL an in-principle authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, to set up and operate payment system for the issuance and operation of Prepaid Payment Instruments ("PPIs") in India," the company said in an exchange filing.

Why does this development hold significance?

Paytm Payments Services Limited had mentioned in its Q1 FY2027 earnings release that PPSL has applied for a wallet licence. After receiving final authorisation or a certificate of authorisation, it can offer prepaid instruments, such as wallets, to its customers.

Paytm share price today

The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 1,922, down from the previous close of Rs 1,923.05. However, it surged after the RBI's in-principle approval and touched a high of Rs 1,958.80, its fresh 52-week high.

Q2 net profit rises

Earlier, One 97 Communications reported an over 10-fold rise in profit after tax to Rs 225 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY27), from Rs 21 crore a year ago, on a reported basis, marking its sixth consecutive profitable quarter.

Operating revenue rose 28 per cent YoY to Rs 2,648 crore, driven by sustained momentum across merchant and consumer businesses, expanded monetisation and AI adoption.

EBITDA rose 90 per cent YoY to a record Rs 270 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 10 per cent, reaching double digits for the first time and reflecting stronger operating profitability. For H1 FY27, profit after tax more than tripled YoY to Rs 445 crore, from Rs 144 crore a year ago, on a reported basis.

Payment services revenue increased 25 per cent YoY to Rs 1,434 crore, while net payment revenue grew 21 per cent YoY on a comparable basis to Rs 644 crore.

ALSO READ: