Paytm shares fall over 2% even as company posts its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 203 crore

Mumbai:

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent entity that operates digital payments pioneer Paytm, fell over 2 per cent in the early trade on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, even as the company has reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA. In the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, the fintech major's operating revenue increased 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,448 crore, while EBITDA rose 182 per cent YoY to a record Rs 203 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 8 per cent. Profit after tax increased 79 per cent YoY to Rs 220 crore.

Merchant Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) growth accelerated to 31 per cent YoY to Rs 7.1 lakh crore, led by investments in product, distribution, and services for device merchants, and increasing momentum in the online merchant business following receipt of the online Payment Aggregator licence last year.

Net payment revenue increased 25 per cent YoY on a comparable basis to Rs 601 crore, supported by payment processing margin structurally improving to above 4 bps and continued growth in device merchants, which reached 1.57 crore.

Paytm share price

The stock opened in the red as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade, dragged by blue-chip HDFC Bank and persistent foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 58.89 points to open at 77,649.63, and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 22.45 points to 24,216.05.

Amid this, the stock opened at Rs 1,339.80 against the previous close of Rs 1,348 on the BSE. The stock gained amid strong quarterly updates to touch the high of Rs 1,382.90, representing a gain of Rs 34.9 or 2.58 per cent. However, it witnessed profit booking at higher levels and fell to touch the low of Rs 1,311.65, a dip of 2.7 per cent.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,324, with a discount of Rs 24 or 1.78 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 84,826.63 crore.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 1,407, hit on July 15, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 947.10. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given returns of 57.04 per cent in three years and 188.81 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 2.57 per cent, against a 9 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)