Paytm shares crack 5% as China's Ant Group plans to sell about 4% stake

Mumbai:

Shares of One97 Communications, the owner of Paytm, nosedived 5 per cent on Tuesday, i.e. on May 13, 2025. The sharp decline in share comes amid reports that financial Services company Ant Group - an affiliate company of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group - is likely to offload up to 4 per cent stake worth about Rs 2,066 crore in the fintech firm. The stock opened with a loss of 2 per cent today at Rs 849 against the previous close of Rs 866.35. It dipped further to touch the intraday low of Rs 823.10 - a fall of 4.99 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,063, and the 52-week low is Rs 331.45. The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 54,344.

At the NSE, the stock started the session at Rs 842 and tanked 4 per cent to Rs 830.55. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 852.25.

The sale will be executed through bulk deals on BSE and NSE on May 13, and involves the sale of up to 25.5 million shares of the Noida-based Paytm, they added.

Investment banking firms Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd are the placement agents for the stake sale, as per the sources.

At the end of the March quarter, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV owned a 9.85 per cent holding in digital payments firm Paytm, as per shareholding data pattern on the BSE.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade today. The fall comes a day after recording a sharp rally.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex, declined by 497.5 points to 81,932.40 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 117.2 points to 24,807.50.

Later, the BSE benchmark index quoted 788.62 points down at 81,641.28, and the Nifty traded with a cut of 209.90 points at 24,714.80.