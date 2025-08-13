Paytm Share Price: Stock surges 5% after subsidiary gets this in-principle approval from RBI - Check details Paytm Share Price Today: The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,186.50 on the BSE. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 503.90.

Mumbai:

Shares of Paytm brand owner One 97 Communications hit a fresh 52-week high on August 13, 2025, after the company's subsidiary received an in-principle approval to operate as an online payment aggregator. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 3.76 per cent at Rs 1,162.05 on the BSE against its previous close of Rs 1,119.95. The upward trend in the stock continued, and the stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,186.50, representing a gain of 5.94 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 503.90, hit on August 13, 2024.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the trading session at Rs 1,150 against the previous close of Rs 1,120. The scrip hit a high of Rs 1,187. The market cap of the company is Rs 74,290 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

Paytm Payments Services Gets RBI Nod

The action in the stock comes as the Reserve Bank of India has granted in-principle approval to its wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL), to operate as an online payment aggregator.

"Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited (OCL or the Company), for a Payment Aggregator (PA) licence.

We would like to inform you that Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) has granted ‘in-principle’ authorisation to PPSL," the filing said.

Paytm Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock of the fintech company has yielded returns of 48.53 per cent in three years and 35.31 per cent in two years. The scrip has given a multibagger return of 131 per cent to investors in one year against the gain of 1.93 per cent in the benchmark index. The



Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, the stock market opened in the green today as India’s retail inflation slipped to an eight-year low.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)