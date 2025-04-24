Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan stock market dips over 2 per cent as India acts Pakistan Stock Market: While responding to the terror attack, India has announced that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan will be held in abeyance with immediate effect.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) nosedived on Thursday as India implemented a 5-point action plan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The 5-point action plan by India targets Pakistan's infrastructure, movement across borders and diplomatic presence in India. In early trade, Pakistan's KSE-100 index fell 2.12 per cent or 2485.85 points to 1,14,740.29.

The Karachi Stock Exchange, however, managed to recover some of the losses and was at 1,16,228.25, down 997.89 points or 0.85 per cent at 12:20 PM IST. It had closed at 1,17,226 on Wednesday.

While responding to the terror attack, India has announced that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Islamabad credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

The government has also decided to close the Integrated Check Post Attari-Wagah border with immediate effect. The Cabinet Committee on Security or CCS said that those having valid documents can return through that route before May 1, 2025. Attari-Wagah border has been a crucial link for trade and people-to-people engagement between the two nations.

Moreover, India has barred Pakistani nationals from travelling to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and has declared all previously issued visas void. Those already present in India have been directed to leave the country within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India will not rest until "justice" is pursued. Issuing a stern warning in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said that India will "pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth."

Indian Stock Market Today

Indian Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a slight dip in early trade on Thursday amid profit-taking after a seven-day rally and a muted trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 242.01 points to 79,874.48 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went down by 72.3 points to 24,256.65.

In the past seven trading days, the BSE benchmark gauge zoomed 6,269.34 points or 8.48 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 1,929.8 points or 8.61 per cent.