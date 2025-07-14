Advertisement
LIC-backed NBFC partly redeems 1200 NCDs, stock to be in focus

Stock in Focus: The company further clarified that the remaining 600 NCDs under the same ISIN will mature on October 10, 2025.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Shares of LIC-backed NBFC Paisalo Digital will remain in the spotlight on Monday, July 14, 2025, as the company has announced the partial redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

 

The NBFC, in a stock exchange filing dated July 13, said that it has redeemed 1,200 NCDs on their scheduled maturity date, July 12, 2025. These debentures are part of the 9.95 per cent Listed, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (Series- PDL042024, ISIN: INE420C07106), each carrying a face value of Rs 1,00,000.

 

