Packaging stock below Rs 700 in focus as company's Net profit jumps 14% YoY, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Mold-Tek Packaging Limited, which is involved in the manufacturing of injection-moulded containers for lubes, paints, food and other products, are in focus as the company has released its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 699.95, with a gain of Rs 8.15 or 1.17 per cent from the previous close of Rs 691.80 on the BSE. However, the stock declined and touched the intraday low of Rs 644.35, representing a fall of Rs 47.45 or 6.85 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 680.05, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,259.73 crore.

Quarterly results

The company, in its filing, stated that net sales in the April-June quarter grew by 24.90 per cent to Rs 300.45 crore, compared to Rs 240.56 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. EBITDA during this period grew by 19.10 per cent to Rs 56.43 crore, compared to Rs 47.38 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company's net profit (PAT) grew by 14.15 per cent to Rs 25.57 crore, compared to Rs 22.40 crore a year ago. Profit before tax (PBT) grew by 13.86 per cent to Rs 34.17 crore, compared to Rs 30.01 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's sales volume also increased by 6.25 per cent from 11,378 metric tonnes (MT) to 12,089 MT.

Segment-wise, Mold-Tek Packaging's Pharma Packs segment saw the highest sales volume growth of 38.75 per cent in Q1 FY27. This is a new vertical for the company, and according to the company, it is gaining rapid market acceptance, which reflects its innovation and ability to quickly launch new products. Meanwhile, Food & FMCG Packs sales volume grew by 26.20 per cent, benefiting from continued strong demand and increasing market penetration.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given returns of 241.78 per cent in 10 years and 31.26 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 11.83 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 10.67 per cent, against a correction of 9.70 per cent in the benchmark index.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 71.07. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)