Oswal Pumps IPO to open soon: Check GMP and other details

Mumbai:

Oswal Pumps IPO GMP Today: The initial public offering (IPO) of Oswal Pumps will open for public subscription soon. Ahead of this, the IPO has created quite a buzz because of a significant rise in the shares in the grey market. The healthy grey market premium (GMP) of Oswal Pumps indicates good listing gains. Here are the key details investors must know before applying for the IPO.

Oswal Pumps IPO Price Band

Oswal Pumps has fixed a price band of Rs 584 to Rs 614 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

Oswal Pumps IPO Subscription Dates

The three-day initial share-sale will open for public subscription on June 13. It will conclude on June 17.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares valued at Rs 890 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 81 lakh shares worth Rs 497.34 crore, at the upper end of the price band, by promoter Vivek Gupta.

Oswal Pumps IPO: Book-Running Lead Managers

IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Oswal Pumps IPO Allotment Date

The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on June 18, 2025.

Oswal Pumps IPO Shares Listing Date

The shares of Oswal Pumps are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE. The tentative listing date as of now is June 20, 2025.

Oswal Pumps IPO GMP Today

Oswal Pumps' initial public offering (IPO), as of Wednesday, commands a healthy grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 100.

Considering the upper price band of Rs 614, the shares of the Oswal Pumps are expected to list at Rs 714, marking a premium of over 16.28 per cent, as per the InvestorGain website. High GMP means that investors are ready to pay above the IPO price and indicates positive sentiment for the issue ahead of the launch.

However, investors must note that the GMP generally fluctuates throughout the bidding process.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)