Orkla India IPO GMP Today: Rs 1,667 crore public issue to open on this date, check full details here

Mumbai:

Orkla India on Friday fixed a price band of Rs 695-730 per share for its Rs 1,667 crore upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company, which owns spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern, aims for a valuation of around Rs 10,000 crore at the upper end. According to the information available the company's IPO is a complete Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by promoter and other shareholders, with no fresh issue component. Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO and the entire money will go to

According to information shared, the IPO will open for public subscription on October 29 and conclude on October 31.