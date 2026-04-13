Om Power Transmission IPO GMP fall on last day of subscription, check full details

Mumbai:

Today is the last day of the three-day subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of Om Power Transmission. On the final day of the offering, the initial share sale has so received 1.18 times subscription. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO got bids for 70,94,355 shares against 60,02,730 shares on offer. The portion meant for non-institutional investors attracted 1.38 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 91 per cent subscription, and the quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.52 times.

Om Power Transmission GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Om Power Transmission's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 0.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 175, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 175.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 2 per cent. This is a significant fall in GMP as it was around Rs 4 on the opening day of the issue.

Om Power Transmission Share Listing Date

Equity shares of Om Power Transmission will be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited, with the expected listing date of April 17, 2026.

Om Power Transmission Price Band

The price band has been fixed at Rs 166-175 apiece, valuing the company at nearly Rs 150.06 crore.

Om Power Transmission Book Running Lead Manager

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar to the Offer is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime India Private Limited).

The company plans to use net proceeds from the offer for funding of capital expenditure requirements of the company towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, pre-payment/ re-payment, in part or in full, of certain outstanding borrowings, funding long-term working capital requirements, and the general corporate purposes.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)