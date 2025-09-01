Ola Electric Share Price: Stock surges 13% - What's behind the rally? Find out Ola Electric Share Price: The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 126.99, and it was touched on August 29, 2024. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 39.60. The market cap of the company is Rs 26,628.18 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd surged over 13 per cent on Monday, September 1, 2025. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 2.02 per cent at Rs 55.11 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 54.02. The stock surged further to touch a high of Rs 61.14, representing a 13.18 per cent increase. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began trading at Rs 55.20. It hit the intraday high of Rs 61.20 and low of Rs 54.50. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green at Rs 60.59 with a gain of 12.10 per cent. The action in stock comes amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.12 times. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 126.99, and it was touched on August 29, 2024. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 39.60. The market cap of the company is Rs 26,628.18 crore.

The stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. It has outperformed the sector by 11.01 per cent.

Ola Electric Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 24 per cent in one week and nearly 20 per cent in five trading sessions. However, it has corrected 48.92 per cent in one year and around 30 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis as against a positive gain of 2.09 per cent in the benchmark index in the same period.

Ola Electric Share Price: What's behind the rally?

The stock has been gaining ever since the company announced that its Gen 3 scooter portfolio has received certification under the Production Linked Incentive scheme for the automobile and auto components sector.

The certification was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to all seven Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters.

According to the company, the Gen 3 portfolio, comprising S1 Pro 3 kWh, S1 Pro 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 4 kWh, S1 X 2 kWh, S1 X 3 kWh, S1 X 4 kWh and S1 X+ 4 kWh, represents the majority of the company's current sales.