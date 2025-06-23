Ola Electric Share Price: Stock tumbles over 6%, hits all-time low - Here's why Ola Electric Share Price: On the BSE, the stock started the session at Rs 45.37 against the previous close of Rs 46.05 and dipped further to touch the intraday low of Rs 43.20.

Mumbai:

Share of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd tumbled over 6 per cent on Monday, i.e. June 23, 2025, to hit an all-time low on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter started the session with a slight dip at Rs 45.85 on the NSE against the previous close of Rs 46.08. It dipped 6.34 per cent to touch the low of Rs 43.16, a 52-week low of the stock. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 157.40, which it hit on August 20, 2024. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 43.96.

On the BSE, the stock started the session at Rs 45.37 against the previous close of Rs 46.05 and dipped further to touch the intraday low of Rs 43.20.

Ola Electric Share Price: What's Behind The Dip?

The shares of Ola Electric fell after reports of a bulk deal. According to reports, 2.41 crore shares or 0.55 per cent equity worth Rs 107 crore changed hands in block deals. The equity changed hands at an average price of Rs 44 per share.

Earlier to this, the company witnessed another block deal in June, 2025. As per the information available, as many as 14.22 crore shares of the company or 3.23 per cent of its equity, changed hands in the block deal at an average price of Rs 51.4 per share.

Q4 Earnings of Ola Electric

Earlier, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 416 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24.

According to the information shared, the revenue from operations declined to Rs 611 crore. It was Rs 1,598 crore in the year-ago period.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 705.65 points to 81,702.52 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 182.85 points to 24,929.55.