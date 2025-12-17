Ola Electric share price: OLAELEC starts session in green as Bhavish Aggarwal to release promoter pledges Ola Electric share price: According to data available on the BSE, promoters and promoter group held 36.78 per cent stake in Ola Electric Mobility Ltd as of the quarter ended September 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility started the session in the green amid a positive start in the benchmark indices and reports that founder Bhavish Aggarwal sold a part of his personal shareholding in the company to fully release all promoter-level share pledges totalling Rs 260 crore. The stock opened in green at Rs 34.55 against the previous close of Rs 34.50 on the BSE. It later gained to touch the high of Rs 36.16, representing a gain of 4.81 per cent.

According to data available on the BSE, promoters and promoter group held 36.78 per cent stake in Ola Electric Mobility Ltd as of the quarter ended September 2025.