Ola Electric rights issue date, price and record date announced, check full details here

Ola Electric Mobility will be on investors' radar after the company informed exchanges that its board has set the issue price for its proposed rights issue at Rs 27 per equity share. This is around 26 per cent below the current market price of Rs 36.30. According to the company, it will pay the amount in two calls. The board finalised the decision on the rights issue after receiving in-principle approvals from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited.

"The Board of Ola Electric has approved a rights issue of up to Rs 1,000 crore at Rs 27 per share, payable in two calls. The issue price has been fixed by the board at about 26 per cent below the current market price, giving all existing shareholders an opportunity to add to their holding at a substantial discount," the filing reads

The board first approved the rights issue on September 28, when the company filed its draft letter of offer. The company had earlier received an enablement to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore, of which Rs 780 crore was raised through a QIP in June 2026.

Key Highlights & Issue Details

Issue Size: Up to 37.03 crore partly paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 999.74 crore.

Up to 37.03 crore partly paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 999.74 crore. Issue Price: Rs 27 per share, including a premium of Rs 17 per share.

Rs 27 per share, including a premium of Rs 17 per share. Rights Entitlement Ratio: 2 rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares held by eligible shareholders as of the record date.

Key Timeline and Important Dates