Ola Electric Mobility Share Price: Stock falls 6% after two-day rally - Here's why Ola Electric Mobility Share Price: The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 143.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 39.58. The market cap of the company is Rs 22,115 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility fell over 7 per cent on Thursday, August 21, 2025, after two days of consecutive rally. The counter started the trading session on a positive note, with the stock market benchmark indices beginning the trade on an optimistic note amid mixed global cues and firm buying in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. The counter opened at Rs 54 and gained to hit the intraday high of Rs 54.50 - a jump of 2.21 per cent from the previous close of Rs 53.32. However, the stock dipped amid profit booking and touched a low Rs 49.25, dipping 7.63 per cent.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 143.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 39.58. The market cap of the company is Rs 22,115 crore.

VAHAN Registration Data

The dip in the stock also comes following the VAHAN registration data for August 2025. According to reports, Ola Electric has recorded 9,522 vehicle registrations as of August 20, trailing behind the rival Ather Energy, which recorded 10,248 registrations.

Ola Electric Mobility Share Price

The counter has been gaining over the last two days, jumping around 9 per cent on August 19 and around 19 per cent on August 20, 2025. Moreover, the scrip marked gains in four of the past five trading sessions before a steep fall of over 7 per cent on Thursday.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has corrected 63.92 per cent in one year and 42 per cent so far this year.

Meanwhile, HSBC Global Research said the expected GST reforms could hurt electric vehicles if states respond by raising road taxes.

On the other hand, Nomura said, “if the GST cut on ICE happens, it is likely to significantly impact EV adoption… as the price gap between EVs (taxed at 5 per cent) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) (taxed at 28 per cent plus cess) would increase sharply.”