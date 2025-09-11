OFSS Share Price: Stock surges 7 per cent after Larry Ellison briefly became world's richest man OFSS share price: Technically, Oracle Finance Services Software is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) surged nearly seven per cent on Thursday, September 11, 2025, after its parent company's founder, Larry Ellison, wrested the title of the world's richest man, although for a brief period. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 6.84 per cent at Rs 9,934 against its previous close of Rs 9,268.15 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 7.55 times, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 9,948 - a gain of 6.99 per cent from the previous close. The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 13.69 per cent in the period.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began trading at Rs 9,950. However, the stock later dipped amid profit booking and touched the low of Rs 9,109.50.

Technically, Oracle Finance Services Software is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Oracle Financial Services Software Share Price History

The stock has given a solid return of 216.14 per cent in five years and 190 per cent in three years. While it has gained 109 per cent in two years, it has corrected 19.14 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 27.19 per cent, as against the gain of 3.78 per cent in the benchmark index.

Larry Ellison Briefly Becomes World's Richest Man

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison wrested the title of the world's richest man, although briefly, from longtime holder Elon Musk early Wednesday, as stock in his software giant rocketed more than a third in a stunning few minutes of trading. A college dropout, the 81-year-old Ellison's net worth surged to USD 393 billion.

Ellison owns about 40 per cent of Oracle, which means its surging stock added USD 100 billion to his net worth in little over a half-hour after stock market opened.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)