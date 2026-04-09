NTPC top gainer of Sensex 30 pack after signing MoU with France's EDF, trades close to 52-week high

Mumbai:

Shares of homegrown power giant NTPC are in action on Thursday, April 9, 2026, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade amid a rise in crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 243.57 points to 77,319.33 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 88.3 points to 23,909.05. Despite this downfall, the stock opened in the green at Rs 378, up Rs 3.75 or 1 per cent from the previous close of Rs 374.25. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 381.20, representing a gain of Rs 6.6 or 1.78 per cent. Also, this is just 3.67 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 394.5. The 52-week low is Rs 315.55. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 374.25 with a gain of Rs 5.20, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,69,055.11 crore.

What's behind the rally?

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 5.71 per cent in the period. However, the recent surge comes after the company informed exchanges that it has signed an agreement with French company Electricite de France (EDF). The stock was the top gainer of the Sensex 30 pack.

Nuclear power projects in India

NTPC has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EDF to explore possibilities of collaboration in developing new nuclear power projects in India. NTPC Limited shared this information in an exchange filing on Wednesday. NTPC said that it has entered into this agreement with the French company after getting approval from the concerned ministries and departments of the Government of India.

According to information provided by NTPC, the MoU establishes a framework for both companies to jointly assess the feasibility and approach for collaboration. This includes understanding EDF's EPR technology and examining its suitability for Indian needs, exploring opportunities to maximise localisation for large-scale deployment, examining economic and tariff aspects, developing human resource capabilities through training programs, evaluating potential project locations, and providing technical assistance as mutually agreed.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)