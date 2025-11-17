NSE SME Stock gains nearly 9% after company announces quarterly results: Check details here Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of NSE SME company SAR Televenture surged nearly 9 per cent on Monday, November 17, 2025, after the company announced its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The stock started the trading session at Rs 174.90 against the previous close of Rs 166.45. However, it gained further to touch the high of Rs 181, representing a gain of 8.74 per cent from the previous close. The counter ended the session at Rs 173, with a gain of 3.94 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 814 crore. In between, it touched a low of Rs 170.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 338, hit on November 25, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 162, touched on October 23, 2205. Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Quarterly Results

The company's net profit increased by 127 per cent to Rs 36.25 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 15.99 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also jumped 106.6 per cent to Rs 241.76 crore, from Rs 117 crore in Q2FY25.

The company also showed strong growth sequentially. Profit increased 27 per cent compared to the June 2025 quarter, while revenue increased 16.7 per cent from Rs 207 crore to Rs 241.76 crore. Consistently rising earnings and revenue have created a positive market sentiment about the company.

Last month, SAR Televenture made a major move. The company signed a deal worth Rs 800 crore with Blue Lotus Support Services and Whitefield Communications to acquire 100 per cent stake. This recent acquisition is considered a key strategic initiative towards the company's expansion.

According to an exchange filing, this deal will significantly strengthen SAR Televenture's presence in South India, especially in states where data usage is growing rapidly and 5G rollout is gaining momentum—Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

