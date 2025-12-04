NSE-SME stock gains as company strengthens position in consumer electronics segment with new launch: Details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 56.88. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares of Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a consumer electronics and lifestyle technology company, gained on Thursday, i.e. December 4, 2025, after the company shared an update about a new launch. The counter opened in the red at Rs 31.30 against the previous close of Rs 31.35 as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slipped in early trade. As stock markets bounced back, the stock surged to a high of Rs 32.40, a gain of 3.34 per cent. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 32.15 with a gain of 2.55 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 706.17 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 56.88. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Launches QLED Smart TV

In its latest exchange filing after the market closed on Wednesday, the company said that it has launched a new QLED Smart TV series, which is based on JioTele OS.

The company aims to provide premium display technology to Indian consumers at affordable prices. This new TV range features an ultra-slim and edgeless design that is both attractive and delivers a superior visual experience.

Stock Market Today

Earlier, the benchmark indices started the session in the red despite positive global cues. However, they later bounced back to trade in the green amid value buying at lower levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 156.83 points to 84,949.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 47 points to 25,938.95.

However, they recovered their early lost ground and traded higher. The BSE benchmark quoted 146.52 points higher at 85,244.78, while the Nifty traded 36.70 points up at 26,024.80.

