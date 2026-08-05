NSE SME stock ends volatile session with a gain of over 7% on back of strong QoQ growth

Mumbai:

NSE SME stock Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd ended today's volatile session in the green as the company has announced quarterly results and posted strong quarter-on-quarter growth. The company's stock closed at Rs 149.55, up 7.32 per cent or Rs 10.20 from the previous close. The company's market cap stood at Rs 263.35 crore. The stock's rally is driven by quarterly updates shared by the company. In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Tuesday, the company stated that its operating income was Rs 344 million, an increase of 22.86 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

The company's executable order book reached Rs 550 million as of June 30, 2026. The company stated that it is increasing its focus on value-added products, such as IGU/DGU, laminated, jumbo, and triple-laminated safety glass, to improve margins and the product mix.

The company claims to operate the largest jumbo glass processing facility in North India, and its capacity utilisation stood at around 57 per cent during the quarter.

Company completed preferential fundraise

The company completed a preferential fundraise of Rs 68.04 crore (approximately USD 1.652 million) during this period, consisting of the issuance of 16.52 lakh equity shares and 45.90 lakh convertible warrants at Rs 109 per security. This raised Rs 18.01 crore (approximately USD 1.801 million) through equity, while warrants will provide a further Rs 50.03 crore (approximately USD 50.03 million) of which 25 per cent has already been raised.

The funds will be used for capex, working capital, and general corporate needs. The company will install a new warehouse and machinery at Unit 3 to improve processing capacity at Units 1 and 2. It also plans to reduce electricity costs through renewable energy.

Regarding working capital, the company said its business is primarily based on B2B orders, where advance payments are low and raw materials must be purchased upfront. Consequently, significant capital is tied up in inventory and liabilities. The new funding will enable the company to bid for larger projects and secure larger orders.

Key financial highlights

Revenue from Operations of the company grew by 22.86 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) to Rs 34.40 crore, compared to RS 28 crore in Q1 FY26. The executable order book of the company stood at Rs 55 crore as of June 30, 2206.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)