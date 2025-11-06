NSE SME stock declares H1 FY26 results, check share price and other details The stock began the trading session at Rs 33.45, compared to its previous close of Rs 32.15. It ended the trading session at Rs 30.65.

Mumbai:

NSE SME listed homegrown consumer electronics company Celecor Gadgets Limited has announced its results for the half-year ended September 30, 2025. On the back of strong sales, the company's total income increased by 50.7 per cent to Rs 641.6 crore compared to Rs 425.7 crore in the same period last year (H1 FY25). During this period, the company's gross profit also increased by 28.5 per cent to Rs 79.3 crore. However, due to rising input costs, gross margin declined slightly to 12.4 per cent, from 14.5 per cent last year. Despite this, EBITDA increased by 34.8 per cent to Rs 34.1 crore, with a margin of 5.3 per cent.

The company's PAT also jumped by 35.2 per cent to Rs 19.6 crore, reflecting a 3.1 per cent margin. Compared to the previous half year (H2 FY25), the growth of 6.9 per cent in revenue and 20.2 per cent in PAT indicates continued operational momentum. Earnings per share (EPS) also increased to Rs 0.9 from Rs 0.7 last year.

Apart from this, the company informed in its exchange filing that the company had issued 30,00,000 fully convertible warrants, which were later converted into equity shares on July 07, 2025.

Share Price Today

The stock began the trading session at Rs 33.45, compared to its previous close of Rs 32.15. It ended the trading session at Rs 30.65. In between, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 33.55 and an intraday low of Rs 30.65.

Share Market Today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower in a highly volatile trade on Thursday amid relentless foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip ICICI Bank.

Falling for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 148.14 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 83,311.01. During the day, it hit a high of 83,846.35 and a low of 83,237.65. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped by 87.95 points or 0.34 per cent to 25,509.70.

Among Sensex firms, Power Grid, Eternal, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and NTPC were the major laggards.

