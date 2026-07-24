NSE SME stock below Rs 150 in focus as firm shares detail about collaboration with global company

Mumbai:

Wol 3D India Limited, a small-cap company listed on Nifty SME EMERGE with a market cap of Rs 84.84 crore, is on investors' radar as the company, which provides 3D printing-related products and services in India, has shared significant information with investors. The stock ended today's trading session in the red amid a decline in benchmark indices. While Sensex declined 331.62 points to settle at 76,059.77, Nifty dropped 102.15 points to 23,767.45. The stock ended the trading session at Rs 130.30, with a fall of Rs 6.70 or 4.89 per cent from the previous close of Rs 137 on the NSE. During the day, the scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 131.50 and an intraday low of Rs 130.15.

Technically, the stock traded above the 20-day moving average but below the 5-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 51.74. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Company shares details with exchange

In its filing, the company stated that WOL3D, in collaboration with global 3D printing technology company Creality, has opened its first 3D printing experience retail store in Pune. The company stated that its goal is to make 3D printing easily accessible to students, creators, entrepreneurs, businesses, hobby users, and anyone interested in technology.

The company stated that this store will offer customers a live demo of 3D printing technology, allowing them to understand how it works. Creality's FDM and Resin (SLA) 3D printers, along with a variety of products such as filament, 3D pens, 3D scanners, and laser engravers, will be available.

Speaking at the store launch, Rahul Chandalia, Chairman and MD of WOL3D, said that when the company started, its primary focus was on businesses and educational institutions. However, over the past few years, the use of 3D printing has rapidly increased among students, creators, entrepreneurs, hobby users, and even ordinary families.

Share price history

According to NSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 16.47 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has corrected 24.27 per cent as compared to a fall of 3.30 per cent in the benchmark index. However, the stock has gained 2 per cent in one month.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)