NSE-listed smallcap pharma stock gains 10% despite market sell-off: Check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of NSE listed Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited surged nearly 10 per cent on Friday, November 21, 2025 even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty remained volatile after declining in early trade after a two-day rally dragged by weak global market trends. The counter opened in green at Rs 36.69 against the previous close of Rs 35.98, defying the broader weakness on stock market. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 39.49, representing a gain of 9.75 per cent from the previous close.

The stock ended the session at Rs 37.37, a gain of 3.86 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 206.31 crore.

Technically, the stock traded higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 85.58, hit on December 9, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 35.67.

Quarterly Results

The surge in the stock comes even as the company has reported an 85.84 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 0.19 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 as compared to Rs 1.38 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

According to the information shared, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter under concern. This is down by 12.18 per cent from Rs 19.03 crore in the same quarter in the previous year.

Also, EBITDA stands at Rs 1.00 crore in June 2025, down 57.63 per cent from Rs 2.36 crore in June 2024.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)