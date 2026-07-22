NSE listed renewable energy stock in focus as profit after tax jump 75% YoY, revenue jumps 58%

Mumbai:

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System are trading in the green today even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early deals on Wednesday as higher crude oil prices and selling in bank stocks hit investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 403.54 points to 77,066.06 in early trade, and the 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 114.75 points to 24,070.05. The action in the stock comes as the company has announced its financial results for the April-June quarter of financial year 2026-27. The company has reported a 74.5 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7.94 crore, compared with Rs 4.55 crore in the year-ago quarter. The NSE-listed company, which develops tech-enabled EV charging solutions, reported a 57.7 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 216.29 crore. It had reported revenue of Rs 137.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Key highlights of standalone quarterly results

Total Revenue grew 66.31 per cent, standing at Rs 20,811.19 lakh in Q1 FY27 from Rs 12,513.59 lakh in Q1 FY26.

Gross Profit witnessed a growth of 69.75 per cent, standing at Rs 4,510.83 lakh in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,657.37 lakh in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stands at Rs 2,317.67 lakh in Q1 FY27, growing by 62.85 per cent from Rs 1,423.17 lakh in Q1 FY26.

Profit before Tax grew by 48.18 per cent, standing at Rs 1,487.72 lakh in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,003.98 lakh in Q1 FY26.

Profit after Tax stands at Rs 1,110.05 lakh in Q1 FY27, witnessing a growth of 47.01 per cent from Rs 755.06 lakh in Q1 FY26.

Share price today

Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 100.70 against the previous close of Rs 100.48 on the NSE. It later gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 105.11, representing a gain of 4.37 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 101, with a gain of 0.52 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,272.23 crore.

Zenith Multi Trading DMCC, owned by Hari Tibrewal, holds a stake in Servotech Renewable Power Systems (in the FIIs category)

Share price history

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 5,490.16 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 28.40 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 30.30 per cent against the drop of 8.04 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)