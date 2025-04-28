NSE-listed company shares update on non-convertible debentures series RX4 - Details here Earlier, the company partnered with Zepto, a quick commerce platform, to enable users to purchase Cellecor’s range of products seamlessly through Zepto’s rapid delivery network.

Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a homegrown consumer electronics brand, has informed exchanges that it has paid all its debentures. As per the information shared, these non-convertible debentures (NCDs) were of series RX4, and the value of each debenture was Rs 1 lakh. The company paid a total of Rs 3.10 crore.

"That Company has made full payment against the Unlisted, Secured, Redeemable, Partly Paid, Non-Convertible Debentures Series RX4 against QTY 310 FACE VALUE 1,00,000, aggregating to INR 3.10 Crore- Cellecor Gadgets Limited," the company said in an exchange filing.

The NSE-listed consumer electronics and durables company has shared these details days after declaring its financial results for FY25. According to the company, it has registered a 105 per cent YoY revenue growth to Rs 1,025.95 crore, up from Rs 500.45 crore in FY24. The company’s net profit surged by 92 per cent to Rs 30.90 crore.

Earlier, the company partnered with Zepto, a quick commerce platform, to enable users to purchase Cellecor’s range of products seamlessly through Zepto’s rapid delivery network.

Through this partnership, Cellecor aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for its customers, ensuring they can get their favorite gadgets delivered almost instantly.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and a sharp rally in blue-chip stock Reliance Industries.

A firm trend in global markets also propelled a rally in the domestic equities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge jumped 456.05 points to 79,668.58 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 112.85 points to 24,152.20.

From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries climbed 3 per cent after the firm reported a 2.4 per cent rise in the March quarter net profit as store rationalisation in the retail business and improved margins in telecom helped offset weakness in the mainstay oil and petrochemicals business and higher finance cost.

