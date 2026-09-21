NSE IPO GMP today: Last chance to apply for Rs 22,569 crore issue, grey market premium falls below Rs 50

Today is the last day to subscribe to the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Rs 22,569 crore public issue opened for subscription on September 17, 2026, and the three-day subscription window will close today. The issue was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Friday. According to data available, the IPO received bids for 10,28,43,656 shares against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer, garnering 1.16 times subscription. Similarly, the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 1.68 times, while the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 1.53 times subscription. However, the IPO's grey market premium (GMP) has fallen significantly.

NSE IPO GMP today

The grey market premium (GMP) of the NSE IPO moderated, and according to Investorgain, the unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 48. Considering the upper price band of Rs 1785, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 1,833, reflecting a grey market premium of 2.69 per cent.

Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors

Earlier, the NSE raised Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors, including state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Goldman Sachs and Fidelity.

The IPO comprises an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. Since the offering is entirely an OFS, the proceeds from the share sale will accrue to existing shareholders, not the NSE.

NSE IPO allotment date

The allotment process is expected to be finalised on September 22, 2026.

NSE IPO listing on the bourse

NSE shares are slated to make their market debut on September 24, 2026.

NSE IPO Key Highlights

Issue Highlights Key Details Issue Open September 17, 2026 Issue Close September 21, 2026 Issue Price Rs 1700 - Rs 1785 per share Market Cap. Rs 4,20,750 Cr - Rs 4,41,788 Cr Total Issue Size Rs 22,562 Cr Of which Offer For Sale Rs 22,562 Cr Face Value Rs 1 per share Market Lot 8 Equity Shares Employee Discount Rs 170 per share Issue Type Book building IPO

The public issue marks a significant milestone for the NSE, whose listing plans had remained stalled for nearly a decade amid regulatory hurdles, including those linked to the co-location controversy.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)