NSE IPO to open for subscription from tomorrow, check price band, latest GMP, listing date and other details

The much-awaited initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will open for subscription tomorrow, i.e., on September 17, 2026. The public issue has undergone several changes since the exchange filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in June. The exchange has cut the offer-for-sale (OFS) to 12.64 crore equity shares from 14.9 crore shares. This has brought down the overall issue size. According to the NSE, it has set the issue price band at Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share. The company plans to raise approximately Rs 22,569 crore from this issue. The IPO was earlier expected to be priced at around Rs 2,000-2,100 per share.

How much money is required for one lot?

One lot of the NSE IPO consists of 8 shares. Based on the upper price band of Rs 1,785, a retail investor would need to invest at least Rs 14,280 for one lot.

NSE IPO subscription dates

The NSE IPO will open for subscription on September 17, and the three-day subscription window will close on September 21. Shares will be allocated to anchor investors, or large investors, on September 16, 2026.

NSE IPO allotment date

The process of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 22, 2026.

NSE IPO listing on the bourse

NSE shares are slated to make their market debut on September 24, 2026.

NSE IPO GMP

According to Investorgain, the NSE IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 160 today, implying a potential 8.96 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 1,785.

Issue Highlights Key Details Issue Open September 17, 2026 Issue Close September 21, 2026 Issue Price Rs 1700 - Rs 1785 per share Market Cap. Rs 4,20,750 Cr - Rs 4,41,788 Cr Total Issue Size Rs 22,562 Cr Of which Offer For Sale Rs 22,562 Cr Face Value Rs 1 per share Market Lot 8 Equity Shares Employee Discount Rs 170 per share Issue Type Book building IPO

The entire Rs 22,569 crore NSE IPO is an Offer for Sale (OFS), and therefore the company is not raising fresh capital by issuing new shares. In other words, existing NSE shareholders are selling some of their shares in the IPO. The proceeds from investors will go to the selling shareholders rather than into the company's coffers.

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