NSE IPO expected to open on September 18, here's when it can list on the bourses; GMP declines

Amid strong buzz around the National Stock Exchange (NSE) initial public offering (IPO), reports suggest the much-anticipated Rs 30,000 crore issue is likely to open for public subscription on September 18, 2026. Reports also suggest that the shares of the country's largest stock exchange may list on September 25, 2026. Despite all the buzz, the grey market premium (GMP) of the NSE IPO has declined. GMP is an indicative premium at which IPO shares are informally traded and gives a rough idea about the expected listing price. However, it is not an official indication and can change rapidly.

NSE IPO GMP today

According to Investor Gain, GMP for the NSE IPO has declined from Rs 310 per share to Rs 255 per share on September 9.

NSE IPO price band

The NSE has not officially announced the IPO, but some details are available. Reports suggest that the potential price band could be between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,200.

Anchor Book: It will open for anchor investors on September 17.

It will open for anchor investors on September 17. Public Subscription: The IPO will open for public investors on September 18 and will remain open for bidding till September 21 and 22.

The IPO will open for public investors on September 18 and will remain open for bidding till September 21 and 22. Listing Date: NSE shares may be listed on Dalal Street on September 25.

This timeline has been set so NSE stocks can make a strong debut before the 16-day Pitru Paksha, starting September 26, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

100% Offer for Sale (OFS)

According to reports, the mega issue will sell 148.9 million equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each. This represents approximately 6 per cent of NSE's total paid-up equity capital. The entire IPO will be a pure offer for sale (OFS). No new shares will be issued. This means the entire IPO proceeds will go to the selling investors, and the exchange will not receive any proceeds.

This NSE IPO had been stalled for the past 10 years. This month, the market regulator SEBI cleared the necessary regulatory hurdles, clearing the way for its listing. NSE is India's largest stock exchange by trading volume and operates the country's leading index, the Nifty 50. It is also the world's largest derivatives exchange by number of contracts traded. This is why its IPO is seeing tremendous enthusiasm among retail investors and large institutional buyers.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)