Stock Market Holiday For Muharram: BSE, NSE, to remain shut for three days, trading to resume on June 29

Mumbai:

This will be a curtailed week for stock market trading, as the country's major stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, will remain closed on June 26, 2026. The BSE and NSE will be closed on the occasion of Muharram. As the markets will remain closed for Saturday and Sunday following this holiday, there will be no trading for a total of three days. Regular trading in the stock market will resume on Monday, June 29, 2026.

After this holiday, there will be no stock market holidays for the next two months, i.e., July and August. After this two-month gap, the market will remain closed on Monday, September 14, 2026, to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Subsequently, there will be two holidays in October. The first holiday will be on Friday, October 2, for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, and the second on Tuesday, October 20, for Dussehra.

It is important to note that while the stock market will observe a regular holiday on November 8, the day of Diwali Lakshmi Puja, a special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held in the evening. The NSE has already said that details of Muhurat Trading will be provided later via a circular.

MCX Trading Hours on June 26

Along with the stock market, the trading hours of the country's major commodity exchange, MCX, will also see changes during Muharram. MCX will not observe a full-day holiday on Friday, June 26; instead, it will remain partially closed. The morning session at MCX, which typically runs from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, will remain completely closed. However, the evening session will operate during its scheduled hours—from 5:00 PM until either 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM. Consequently, commodity traders will be able to conduct their business and trade in the market as usual during the evening hours.

Banks to remain closed for three days

Banking operations will also remain suspended in most parts of the country during Muharram. According to the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, banks will remain closed on June 26 across most major locations, except in a few large cities. Cities where banks will remain open on this day include Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Shillong, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram.

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