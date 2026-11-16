NSE Emerge listed FMCG stock gains as profit jumps 51% in H1, revenue surges 43.7%

Shares of Nifty SME Emerge-listed Shreeji Global FMCG gained after the company reported strong financial performance for the half-year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27). According to the information shared, the company registered a 50.99 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 16.77 crore, up from Rs 11.11 crore in the corresponding period last year (H1 FY26). Its revenue from operations jumped 43.72 per cent YoY to Rs 421.80 crore in H1 FY27, up from Rs 293.48 crore in H1 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) of the FMCG company grew by 50.82 per cent to Rs 22.63 crore during the half year ended September 30, 2026, compared to Rs 15.01 crore in H1 FY26.
|Particulars
|H1 FY27 (Ended 30-09-2026)
|H1 FY26 (Ended 30-09-2025)
|YoY Change (in per cent)
|FY26 (Full Year Ended 31-03-2026)
|Revenue from Operations
|Rs 421.80 crore
|Rs 293.48 crore
|43.72 per cent
|Rs 766.40 crore
|Other Income
|Rs 2.15 crore
|Rs 1.08 crore
|98.70 per cent
|Rs 3.36 crore
|Total Income
|Rs 423.95 crore
|Rs 294.56 crore
|43.93 per cent
|Rs 769.76 crore
|Total Expenses
|Rs 401.32 crore
|Rs 279.56 crore
|43.56 per cent
|Rs 742.85 crore
|Profit Before Tax (PBT)
|Rs 22.63 crore
|Rs 15.01 crore
|50.82 per cent
|Rs 26.91 crore
|Net Profit (PAT)
|Rs 16.77 crore
|Rs 11.11 crore
|50.99 per cent
|Rs 19.92 crore
|Net Profit Margin
|3.98 per cent
|3.78 per cent
|20 bps
|2.60 per cent
|Basic & Diluted EPS
|Rs 7.29
|Rs 6.96
|4.74 per cent
|Rs 10.72
Share price today
The stock of the company opened in the red at Rs 902.35 against the previous close of Rs 910.80. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 900.70 before witnessing buying at lower levels and touched the intraday high of Rs 920.90, reflecting a jump of Rs 10.1 or 1.10 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 915.80, with a gain of Rs 7.35 or 0.81 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,920.05 crore.
Share price history
The stock has given a strong return of Rs 208 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 143 per cent as against the fall of the 0.28 per cent in the index.
The stock has gained 9.30 per cent in one month and 4.18 per cent in one week.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)