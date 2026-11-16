NSE Emerge listed FMCG stock gains as profit jumps 51% in H1, revenue surges 43.7%

Shares of Nifty SME Emerge-listed Shreeji Global FMCG gained after the company reported strong financial performance for the half-year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27). According to the information shared, the company registered a 50.99 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 16.77 crore, up from Rs 11.11 crore in the corresponding period last year (H1 FY26). Its revenue from operations jumped 43.72 per cent YoY to Rs 421.80 crore in H1 FY27, up from Rs 293.48 crore in H1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) of the FMCG company grew by 50.82 per cent to Rs 22.63 crore during the half year ended September 30, 2026, compared to Rs 15.01 crore in H1 FY26.

Particulars H1 FY27 (Ended 30-09-2026) H1 FY26 (Ended 30-09-2025) YoY Change (in per cent) FY26 (Full Year Ended 31-03-2026) Revenue from Operations Rs 421.80 crore Rs 293.48 crore 43.72 per cent Rs 766.40 crore Other Income Rs 2.15 crore Rs 1.08 crore 98.70 per cent Rs 3.36 crore Total Income Rs 423.95 crore Rs 294.56 crore 43.93 per cent Rs 769.76 crore Total Expenses Rs 401.32 crore Rs 279.56 crore 43.56 per cent Rs 742.85 crore Profit Before Tax (PBT) Rs 22.63 crore Rs 15.01 crore 50.82 per cent Rs 26.91 crore Net Profit (PAT) Rs 16.77 crore Rs 11.11 crore 50.99 per cent Rs 19.92 crore Net Profit Margin 3.98 per cent 3.78 per cent 20 bps 2.60 per cent Basic & Diluted EPS Rs 7.29 Rs 6.96 4.74 per cent Rs 10.72

Share price today

The stock of the company opened in the red at Rs 902.35 against the previous close of Rs 910.80. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 900.70 before witnessing buying at lower levels and touched the intraday high of Rs 920.90, reflecting a jump of Rs 10.1 or 1.10 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 915.80, with a gain of Rs 7.35 or 0.81 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,920.05 crore.

Share price history

The stock has given a strong return of Rs 208 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 143 per cent as against the fall of the 0.28 per cent in the index.

The stock has gained 9.30 per cent in one month and 4.18 per cent in one week.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)