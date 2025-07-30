NSDL's Rs 4,012 crore IPO opens for subscription: Check latest GMP, listing dates and other details As per NSE data till 3 pm, the Rs 4,011-crore initial share sale received bids for 5,04,91,332 shares against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer. This translates into 1.44 times subscription.

Mumbai:

The initial public offer of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) is now open for subscription and the issue got fully subscribed within hours of opening on Wednesday. As per NSE data till 3 pm, the Rs 4,011 crore initial share sale received bids for 5,04,91,332 shares against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer. This translates into 1.44 times subscription.

Non-Institutional Investors part received 2.05 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 1.54 times subscription.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 78 per cent subscription.

Earlier on Tuesday, National Securities Depository Ltd mobilised over Rs 1,201 crore from anchor investors.

Since the public issue is entirely an OFS, NSDL will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

NSDL IPO Subscription Dates

The depository's public issue opened for subscription on July 30, 2025 and will conclude on August 1.

NSDL IPO Price Band

The price band has been fixed at Rs 760 to Rs 800 per share.

NSDL IPO GMP Today

NSDL's initial public offering (IPO), as of Wednesday, commands a healthy grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 136.

Considering the upper price band of Rs 800, the shares of the NSDL are expected to list at Rs 936, marking a premium of over 17 per cent, as per the InvestorGain website. A high grey market premium indicates positive sentiment for the issue ahead of the launch.