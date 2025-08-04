Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. NSDL IPO Allotment Status: Step-by-step guide to check status online, latest GMP and other details

NSDL IPO Allotment Status: Step-by-step guide to check status online, latest GMP and other details

NSDL IPO Allotment Status, NSDL GMP Today: NSDL's initial public offering (IPO), as of Monday, August 4, 2025, commands a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 120.

NSDL IPO Allotment Status, NSDL GMP Today
NSDL IPO Allotment Status, NSDL GMP Today Image Source : Pixabay/fpi.nsdl.co.in
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

NSDL IPO Allotment Status, NSDL GMP Today: NSDL's initial public offering (IPO), as of Monday, August 4, 2025, commands a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 120.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Ipo Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\