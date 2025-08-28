Nifty 50, Sensex: Trump tariffs, FII selling among key reasons behind market decline Nifty 50, Sensex Today on August 28, 2025: After a weak opening, Sensex shed 640 points and Nifty 50 fell 132.3 points to trade below 24,600.

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex opened the session lower on Thursday, August 28, 2025, a day after remaining shut on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The BSE Sensex dropped nearly 693 points or 0.86 per cent to touch 80,093.52 in early trade. The Nifty 50 fell 132.3 points to trade below 24,600. Among Nifty sectoral indices, IT and bank stocks were the biggest drags. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the red, with the BSE Midcap falling 246.60 points, or 0.54 per cent, at the time of writing this report. The BSE Smallcap index shed 203.42 points or 0.39 per cent to trade at 51,894.17. At around 9:53 am, about 921 shares advanced, 1,678 shares declined, and 92 shares were unchanged.

Earlier, the GIFT Nifty indicated a downtick of around 78 points in the Nifty 50.

"Having slipped into the bear territory, 24071-23860 objectives are now in play. However, a near 2% fall in just four days has left room for upswing possibilities, with resistances seen at 24780 and 24870. Alternatively, inability to float above 24630 or clear 24900 will signal that bears continue to have the upper hand," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Nifty 50, Sensex: Key Reasons Behind Decline Today

Trump Tariff

An additional 25 per cent tariff announced by US President Donald Trump is one of the key reasons behind the market sell-off. Trump had announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods in late July, and it came into effect from August 1, 2025. Earlier this month, the US President announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports. This took effect on August 27, 2025. As markets were closed yesterday due to Ganesh Chaturthi, the impact is being felt today.

FIIs Selling

On the flows front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the third straight day, offloading equities worth Rs 6,516 crore on August 26.

"Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic; however, persistent volatility and mixed global cues continue to weigh on investor confidence," said Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Asia Markets Waver

Asian stocks remained volatile on Thursday. While Nikkei 225 jumped 246.73 points or 0.58 per cent to 42,767, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 161.76 points or 0.64 per cent.