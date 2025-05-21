NHPC Share Price: PSU stock under Rs 90 gains nearly 3% as profit grows 52% - Details NHPC Share Price: On the NSE, the counter started the session at Rs 88.90 and gained to hit the intraday high of Rs 89.25. The stock had closed at Rs 86.61 in the last trading session.

NHPC Share Price: Shares of state-owned NHPC Limited are in focus today as the Navratna PSU has declared its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 and has reported a 52 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit. The counter opened in green at Rs 88.96 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 86.60. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 89.16 - a gain of 2.95 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 87.07. The market cap of the power generation company is Rs 87,552.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 118.45 and the 52-week low is Rs 71.01.

On the NSE, the counter started the session at Rs 88.90 and gained to hit the intraday high of Rs 89.25. The stock had closed at Rs 86.61 in the last trading session.

NHPC Quarter Results

NHPC is the largest hydropower development organisation in India. The company, under the Ministry of Power, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 919.63 crore in the March quarter of the financial year as against a net profit of Rs 605 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal. The surge in profit is on the back of higher income.

NHPC increased its income to Rs 2,672.11 crore from Rs 2,320.18 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

NHPC Dividend

The company has also informed exchanges that its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.51 or 5.10 per cent per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 per share for the financial year of 2024.25.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share for the FY 2024-25 paid in March 2025.

NHPC Share Price History

The PSU stock has given a multibagger return of 337 per cent in five years and 172 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected over 15 per cent in one year.

Earlier, the company raised Rs 1,945 crore through bonds.

