Newly-listed Waterways Leisure hit fresh 52-week high as board to consider proposal for sub-division: Details

Mumbai:

Shares of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The stock is in action amid a rally in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. They climbed in early deals, helped by foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices returning to pre-war levels amid easing tensions in West Asia. While the Sensex gained 176 points to 78,461.16 in opening trade, the Nifty was up by 34.1 points to 24,464.45. Another reason for the surge in the stock is that the firm stated its board will meet to consider a stock split proposal.

Waterways Leisure Tourism Stock Split

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the board will meet on July 10 to consider the proposed stock split.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 10, 2026, to inter alia consider and approve, subject to approval of Shareholders and other regulatory approvals, a proposal for Sub-division of face value of Equity Shares of the Company," said the firm in a stock exchange filing.

Announcement comes within a week of listing

The announcement related to the stock split comes within a week of the company's listing on the bourses. The stock had a volatile debut day, kicking off the trading session at Rs 690, a 14.60 per cent decline from the issue price on the BSE. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trade at Rs 681, registering a drop of 15.71 per cent.

Intra-day, it tanked 22.85 per cent to Rs 623.30. The stock ended at Rs 667.35, down 17.40 per cent on the BSE. Similarly, shares of the firm ended at Rs 668.10, down 17.31 per cent.

IPO of Waterways Leisure Tourism

The initial public offering of Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd sailed through on the final day of bidding on Thursday last week. The IPO was booked 1.46 times.

The company's Rs 585-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 769-808 per share. The public offer comprised entirely a fresh issue of 72 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)