Newly listed textile stock hits upper circuit as company announces new acquisition, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of newly listed Aastha Spintex Ltd, a Gujarat-based integrated cotton yarn manufacturer, hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on Friday, July 10, 2026, as the company has announced the acquisition of Falcon Yarns to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its growth plans. The counter opened gap at Rs 122.85, gain of 4.96 per cent against the previous close of Rs 117.05 on the BSE. It gained further to hit the high of Rs 122.90 and get locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 542.51 crore.

Acquisition of Falcon Yarns

The company has announced the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its growth plans. Once the acquisition is completed, the company's spinning capacity will increase from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT, while spindle capacity will rise from 25,920 to 61,824.

Falcon Yarns operates a modern spinning facility in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 35,904 spindles and an annual production capacity of 9,757 MT.

"The acquisition of Falcon Yarns is a strategic step that aligns with our long-term vision of building a larger and more efficient manufacturing platform," said Divyang Jashwant Patel, Managing Director of Aastha Spintex Limited.

Aastha Spintex IPO

Aastha Spintex recently completed its Rs 170 crore IPO and listed on exchanges on July 6. Shares of the textile manufacturer ended flat after making a muted debut on the stock exchanges.

The stock started trading at Rs 130 on the BSE and NSE, down 4.41 per cent from the issue price of Rs 136. It later ended at Rs 136.45, marginally higher by 0.33 per cent on the BSE. At the NSE, the shares closed at Rs 136.49, up 0.36 per cent.

The initial public offer of Aastha Spintex Ltd got subscribed 4.64 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday last week.

The Rs 170-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 125-136 per equity share.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used towards a part payment for the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd, funding the acquired company's working capital requirements through inter-corporate deposits, and for general corporate purposes.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)