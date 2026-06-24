New Homebuyer Mindset: Does lifestyle ecosystems matter as much as your apartment? Find out

New Delhi:

The idea of home has evolved significantly over the years. Earlier, homebuyers were largely focused on practical considerations such as apartment size, pricing, and possession timelines. While these factors still matter, the conversation today has become far more lifestyle-driven. Buyers are now paying close attention to what exists beyond the four walls of a home - the connectivity of the location, the presence of retail and entertainment hubs, access to green spaces, and the overall sense of community a neighbourhood can offer. Particularly across emerging NCR markets like Greater Noida and Faridabad, people are increasingly choosing environments that support convenience, balance, and a more fulfilling everyday urban experience, rather than simply investing in a residential unit.

The rise of integrated urban hubs

This shift is becoming increasingly visible across emerging NCR markets such as Greater Noida and Faridabad, which are gradually transforming from peripheral housing destinations into more integrated urban ecosystems. Improved metro connectivity, expanding expressway networks, and stronger road infrastructure have significantly enhanced accessibility, making daily commuting more seamless and practical.

At the same time, the growth of educational institutions, healthcare facilities, corporate hubs, and industrial corridors is strengthening the economic and social foundations of these cities.

The retail boom

The emergence of organised retail, high streets, cafes, and entertainment zones is further adding to their lifestyle appeal. As per the data from Cushman & Wakefield, retail leasing in NCR stood at 0.59 million sqft in Q1 2026, up from 0.41 million sqft a year ago. The region alone accounted for around 30% of total leasing activity across India’s top eight cities, making it the largest contributor during the quarter.

As a result, homebuyers today are finding fewer reasons to remain dependent on central NCR markets, with these evolving locations increasingly offering the convenience of living, working, socialising, and unwinding within the same urban environment.

According to Ajendra Singh, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Spectrum Metro, the presence of organised retail and entertainment infrastructure is increasingly influencing how modern buyers perceive residential destinations.

"People today aspire for a lifestyle where leisure, dining, shopping, and social experiences are accessible without requiring long commutes across the city. Well-developed retail and high-street environments contribute significantly to the vibrancy of a neighbourhood and enhance the overall quality of urban living. In emerging locations across NCR, integrated lifestyle destinations are helping create more dynamic and self-sustained communities. Buyers are no longer evaluating just the home itself; they are evaluating the entire ecosystem that surrounds their everyday life,” Singh said.

Shift from price tags to life experiences

Echoing the same sentiments, Sanchit Jain, Director, Sarvottam India, said homebuyers today are far more lifestyle-conscious than they were a few years ago.

"Earlier, the decision-making process revolved largely around price points and apartment configurations, but now people are evaluating the overall experience a location can offer. They want better connectivity, social infrastructure, wellness-oriented environments, and access to everyday conveniences within close reach. Particularly in evolving markets like Greater Noida, buyers are increasingly looking for destinations that feel complete and future-ready. There is also a stronger emotional lens attached to homeownership now. People are not simply purchasing residences; they are investing in a more balanced and elevated way of living for themselves and their families,” Jain added.

Moreover, infrastructure development is playing a far more defining role in shaping residential preferences than it did in the past. Projects such as the Noida International Airport, the FNG corridor, metro network expansion, and improved connectivity through major expressways are steadily influencing how buyers evaluate emerging locations across NCR. In Greater Noida and Faridabad, enhanced inter-city accessibility is strengthening buyer confidence by making these markets feel more connected, practical, and future-ready.

“Infrastructure development has become one of the strongest catalysts shaping residential demand across emerging NCR markets. Improved road networks, metro expansion, and regional connectivity are not only enhancing accessibility but are also changing how people perceive these locations from a long-term lifestyle perspective. At the same time, buyers today value community-driven living much more deeply. They want integrated environments where convenience, social interaction, green spaces, and daily lifestyle needs coexist seamlessly. The idea of housing has evolved beyond standalone buildings. People are increasingly drawn towards ecosystems that can support work-life balance, well-being, and a stronger sense of belonging within the community,” Raj Kumar Sisodia, COO, Biigtech, said.

Alongside infrastructure, retail and leisure destinations are also emerging as important factors shaping residential appeal across NCR’s evolving markets. Homebuyers today prefer locations where cafés, entertainment hubs, multiplexes, shopping avenues, and everyday conveniences are within easy reach. This growing preference is accelerating the rise of mixed-use developments that combine living, leisure, and social experiences within a single ecosystem.

ALSO READ | 55-km-long elevated corridor along Ring Road to ease traffic in Delhi, check full details here