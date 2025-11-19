NBFC stock trades in green as board to consider fund raising soon - Check dates and other details On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened in the red at Rs 34.11, down from its previous close of Rs 34.13. Last seen the stock was trading at Rs 34.19.

Mumbai:

Shares of Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital traded in green on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, after the company informed exchanges that the Operations and Finance Committee of the board of directors of the firm is scheduled to meet soon to discuss and consider approving a fundraising proposal by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The company said that the meeting is scheduled on November 21, 2025.

Share Price Today

The company's stock started the trading session at Rs 34.29 against the previous close of Rs 34.04 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 34.68 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened in the red at Rs 34.11 against the previous close of Rs 34.13. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 34.19, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,113 crore.

Undertakes transactions worth over Rs 3,400 crore

The company recently said that it has serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.

This has been achieved within two years with its strong network of business correspondents’ collaborations with prominent banking partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

It demonstrates the company's commitment towards financial inclusion by leveraging technology and robust partnerships with leading financial institutions to provide seamless banking facilities to India's under-banked population, it said.

Meanwhile, the company stated that it has taken a significant step towards its environmental and sustainability goals. The company has installed high-efficiency liquid-immersion-cooling servers in its Mumbai office. This new server system will help the company scale up its Generative AI technology and operations. Using this technology will save the company approximately 79,716 units of electricity annually. This will significantly improve power efficiency, with PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) decreasing from 1.8 to 1.15. The company will incorporate the ESG benefits of this initiative into its Q3 Sustainability Report to reinforce its commitment to responsible and inclusive growth.

ALSO READ | Don't lose your PF: Easy way to delink an incorrect member ID from your UAN - Step-by-step guide

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)