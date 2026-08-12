NBFC stock remains in focus post provisional Q1 results, year-to-date return is 28%

Mumbai:

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) NCL Research and Financial Services will remain in focus during today's trading session as the company has announced its provisional results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. The counter had hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in the last trading session post this update, defying weak market sentiment. The counter hit 5 per cent upper circuit of Rs 0.64 in the first half of the session and remained locked at that level through the session. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 68.50 crore. The 52-week high of the stock, hit on July 27, 2026, is Rs 0.87 and the 52-week low of Rs 0.39.

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 8.47 per cent in the period. Technically, it traded higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

Provisional financial results

According to information shared with exchanges, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1.13 crore, marking a recovery from a net loss of Rs 5.59 crore recorded in the January-March quarter of FY26. The company's comprehensive income stood at Rs 1.36 crore after factoring in fair value changes on FVTOCI instruments.

Its total income stood at Rs 2.22 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to a negative total income of Rs 0.26 crore in Q4 FY26, and Rs 2.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q1 FY26). The revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter under review, driven primarily by interest income of Rs 1.66 crore.

Simultaneously, the company reduced its total expenses significantly to Rs 0.73 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27 from Rs 6.60 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY26), primarily due to a steep drop in expected credit loss (ECL) provisions.

Share price history

According to data available on the BSE, the counter has delivered returns of 100 per cent in five years and 52.38 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 27.27 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has gained 28 per cent as against the correction of 8.26 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)