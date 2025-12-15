NBFC stock in focus as company raises Rs 300 via non-convertible debentures: Details here These debentures will have a maturity of 24 months and will earn investors an interest rate of 8.45 percent per annum.

Mumbai:

Shares of SBI Life-owned NBFC Paisalo Digital Limited are in focus today as the company, in its latest exchange filing, said that the Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of the company has allotted Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) as per the resolution passed on December 15, 2025. These debentures are fully paid-up, rated, listed, senior, secured, redeemable and taxable, issued through private placement. The company has allotted a total of 3,000 NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh per debenture.

Maturity of 24 months

These debentures will have a maturity of 24 months and will earn investors an interest rate of 8.45 per cent per annum.

These NCDs have been issued with a first-ranking exclusive charge on the company's loan receivables as security, so that the security value remains at all times at least 1.10 times the outstanding principal. The company stated that these debentures will be redeemed at par value on the maturity date.

At the same time, if there is a delay or default in the payment of interest or principal by more than three months from the due date, then in that case, investors will be given an additional 2 per cent annual interest in addition to the coupon rate.

Share price today

The company's stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 24.74 against the previous close of Rs 24.53 on the BSE. The stock gained to touch the high of Rs 24.75 before falling to the low of Rs 23.50. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 24.23 with a fall of 1.22 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,057.11 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 61.45 and 14.95, respectively.

Earlier, the company launched its advanced AI-based customer profiling and fraud detection framework, which aims to further strengthen credit risk management. Through this new system, every customer, guarantor and co-borrower will be viewed as a unique financial identity, making it possible to quickly identify duplicate profiles, excess debt and risky patterns.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)