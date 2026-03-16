NBFC stock in focus amid board meet to consider fundraising via non-convertible debentures, details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Paisalo Digital, a non-banking financial company, are in focus after the company made two important announcements to the exchanges. The company has stated that the operations and finance committee of its board of directors will meet on March 18, 2026. The committee will consider the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement and approve their allotment.

Company Receives New Credit Rating

In another filing, the company stated that it already holds a rating from Infomerics Analytics and Research Private Limited. In addition, it has received a new credit rating from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited for its proposed NCD issuance.

Brickwork Ratings has assigned a BWR AA/Stable rating to long-term NCDs of up to Rs 1500 crore. This rating indicates that the company's financial position is considered strong and that its ability to make timely payments is good.

Share price today

Amid these developments, the stock started the trading session in three, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded in the red in the opening session. In early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 179.31 points to 74,384.61. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 53.1 points to 23,098. The stock started the trading session at Rs 31.38 against the previous close of Rs 31.08 on the BSE. It later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 31.65 and 30, respectively.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 30.61 with a dip of Rs 0.47 or 1.51 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,784.05 crore. Today's low is just 4.76 per cent away from the 52-week low of Rs 29.4. The 52-week high of the stock is 41.50.

The stock has been losing for the last eight days and has fallen 11.11 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)