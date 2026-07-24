NBFC stock hits upper circuit even as benchmark indices face selling pressure amid weak global cues

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell amid selling pressure and weak global cues due to rising Brent crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 681.83 points or 0.89 per cent to 75,709.56, and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 187.45 points or 0.79 per cent to 23,682.15 at the time of writing the report. Despite this fall, the shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) NCL Research & Financial Services Ltd, a small cap company with a market cap of Rs 89.91 crore, are seeing a rise today. The rise comes as the company, in its latest exchange filing today, informed investors that its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. At this meeting, the company will consider adding new business activities to its existing NBFC business to expand its business.

Proposals to launch new businesses

At the board meeting, the company will discuss proposals to launch new businesses such as digital personal loans, salary-based personal loans, loans for self-employed professionals, and consumer finance solutions. Furthermore, based on board approval, the company will consider expanding other retail lending products permitted under the regulations.

Share price today

The company's stock opened flat at Rs 0.82 on the BSE. Later, the stock gained and hit a 5 per cent upper circuit of Rs 0.86. This is also its fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 0.39, touched on March 17, 2026.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 87.21. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The stock has been gaining for the last seven days and has risen 88.89 per cent in the period. It has outperformed the sector by 4.37 per cent and is trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

According to information from the official website, the company is a non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The company is permitted to engage in non-banking financial activities under Section 45IA of the RBI Act, 1934. As an NBFC, the company provides a variety of financial services.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)