MV Electrosystems, Juniper Green Energy IPOs listing LIVE: Shares to debut on bourses today, check latest GMP

Mumbai:

Shares of MV Electrosystems Ltd and Juniper Green Energy Ltd are set to make market debut today, i.e. on August 6, 2026. While MV Electrosystems was subscribed a whopping 188.85 times subscription on the closing day of bidding, the Juniper Green Energy IPO was subscribed 7.97 times on the third day of the bidding on Monday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public issue of MV Electrosystems received bids for 75.30 crore (75,30,51,278) shares against 39.87 lakh (39,87,491) shares on offer. The IPO, priced at Rs 400-425 per share, was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Thursday last week. On the other hand, the Rs 1,800-crore IPO of Juniper Green Energy received bids for 2,75,60,874 shares against 5,89,16,709 shares on offer.

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