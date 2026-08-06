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  4. MV Electrosystems, Juniper Green Energy IPOs listing LIVE: Shares to debut on bourses today, check latest GMP
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MV Electrosystems, Juniper Green Energy IPOs listing LIVE: Shares to debut on bourses today, check latest GMP

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Updated:

According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public issue of MV Electrosystems received bids for 75.30 crore (75,30,51,278) shares against 39.87 lakh (39,87,491) shares on offer.

MV Electrosystems, Juniper Green Energy IPOs listing.
MV Electrosystems, Juniper Green Energy IPOs listing. Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

Shares of MV Electrosystems Ltd and Juniper Green Energy Ltd are set to make market debut today, i.e. on August 6, 2026. While MV Electrosystems was subscribed a whopping 188.85 times subscription on the closing day of bidding, the Juniper Green Energy IPO was subscribed 7.97 times on the third day of the bidding on Monday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public issue of  MV Electrosystems received bids for 75.30 crore (75,30,51,278) shares against 39.87 lakh (39,87,491) shares on offer. The IPO, priced at Rs 400-425 per share, was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Thursday last week. On the other hand, the Rs 1,800-crore IPO of Juniper Green Energy received bids for 2,75,60,874 shares against 5,89,16,709 shares on offer. 

Follow this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on MV Electrosystems, Juniper Green Energy IPOs listing on NSE, BSE:

 

 

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  • 9:28 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    What does MV Electrosystems do?

    Mumbai-based MV Electrosystems is engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacturing of electrical and power electronics equipment used in railway rolling stock.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    How does the company plan to use the proceeds?

    According to MV Electrosystems Ltd, the proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilised for business expansion and other corporate purposes, as outlined in the offer document.

  • 8:59 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP Today

    According to Investorgain, Juniper Green Energy's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 23. Considering the upper price band of Rs 225, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 248, reflecting a grey market premium of 10.22 per cent.

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Aug 06, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Today

    According to Investorgain, MV Electrosystems' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 109. Considering the upper price band of Rs 425, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 534, reflecting a grey market premium of 25.65 per cent.

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