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  4. MV Electrosystems IPO GMP vs Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP today: Here's what grey market premiums suggest

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP vs Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP today: Here's what grey market premiums suggest

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

MV Electrosystems' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 115. Considering the upper price band of Rs 425, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 540, reflecting a grey market premium of 27.06 per cent.

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP vs Juniper Green Energy GMP Today.
MV Electrosystems IPO GMP vs Juniper Green Energy GMP Today. Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Today 


According to Investorgain, MV Electrosystems' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 115. Considering the upper price band of Rs 425, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 540, reflecting a grey market premium of 27.06 per cent.

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Juniper Green Energy's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 1.75. Considering the upper price band of Rs 225, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 226.75, reflecting a grey market premium of 0.78 per cent.

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