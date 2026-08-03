MV Electrosystems IPO GMP vs Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP today: Here's what grey market premiums suggest

Mumbai:

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Today



According to Investorgain, MV Electrosystems' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 115. Considering the upper price band of Rs 425, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 540, reflecting a grey market premium of 27.06 per cent.

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Juniper Green Energy's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 1.75. Considering the upper price band of Rs 225, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 226.75, reflecting a grey market premium of 0.78 per cent.