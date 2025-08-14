Muthoot Finance Share Price: Stock hits fresh 52-week high as Q1 profit rises 65% - Details
Muthoot Finance Share Price: Stock hits fresh 52-week high as Q1 profit rises 65% - Details
Muthoot Finance Share Price: Shares of gold loan NBFC Muthoot Finance are in action as the company has reported a 65 per cent year-on-year surge in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT).
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Delhi-NCR weather: IMD issues red alert amid heavy rains; similar conditions to prevail till Aug 16
-
'Remembering upheaval and pain endured by people': PM Modi on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
-
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra booked for defrauding Mumbai businessman of Rs 60 crore
-
War 2 X Review: Mixed reviews pour in for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s latest release
Advertisement
Advertisement