Muthoot Finance share price falls over 11% even as Q1 profit jumps 43% to Rs 2,825 crore, here's why

Mumbai:

Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd., India's largest gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC), tumbled over 11 per cent even as the non-bank lender's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q1 FY27 increased to Rs 2,825 crore from Rs 1,974 crore last year, a 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase. Total income of Muthoot Finance rose to Rs 8,695 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 6,485 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26. Despite strong results and positive momentum in the stock market, the company's shares opened gap-down at Rs 2,852, down 8.59 per cent from the previous close of Rs 3,120.10 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by 6.65 times, it fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,767, a fall of 11.31 per cent.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 2,876 and fell to a low of Rs 2,671, representing a 14.38 per cent decline.

What's behind the fall?

The stock has tumbled despite strong numbers, as brokerages raised concern over margin compression due to normalisation of yields. At least three brokerages - Jefferies, Investec and Nirmal Bang - have downgraded the stock and cut the , as well as cutting their price targets on it.

Financial Performance Q1 FY27 Q4 FY26 QoQ % Q1 FY26 YoY % FY26 Group Branch Network Rs 7654 crore RS 7568 crore 1% Rs 7413 crore 3% Rs 7568 crore Consolidated Gross Loan Assets of the Group R s 1,91,532 crore Rs 1,81,916 crore 5% Rs 1,33,938 crore 43% Rs 1,81,916 crore Consolidated Profit of the Group Rs 2825 crore Rs 3397 crore -17% Rs 1974 crore 43% Rs 10607 crore Contribution in the Consolidated Gross Loan Assets of the Group Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs 1,68,163 crore Rs 1,58,936 crore 6% Rs 1,17,141 crore 44% Rs 1,58,936 crore Subsidiaries Rs 23369 crore Rs 22980 crore 2% Rs 16797 crore 39% Rs 22980 crore Contribution in the Consolidated Profit of the Group Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs 2484 crore Rs 3028 crore -18% Rs 2004 crore 24% Rs 9929 crore Subsidiaries Rs 341 crore Rs 369 crore -8% Rs -30 crore NA Rs 678 crore

The company's loan assets under management increased by 43 per cent to Rs 191,532 crore, up from Rs 1,33,938 crore in the same period last year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)