Muthoot Finance share price falls over 11% even as Q1 profit jumps 43% to Rs 2,825 crore, here's why

Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd., India's largest gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC), tumbled over 11 per cent even as the non-bank lender's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q1 FY27 increased to Rs 2,825 crore from Rs 1,974 crore last year, a 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase. Total income of Muthoot Finance rose to Rs 8,695 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 6,485 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26. Despite strong results and positive momentum in the stock market, the company's shares opened gap-down at Rs 2,852, down 8.59 per cent from the previous close of Rs 3,120.10 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by 6.65 times, it fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,767, a fall of 11.31 per cent.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 2,876 and fell to a low of Rs 2,671, representing a 14.38 per cent decline.
What's behind the fall?
The stock has tumbled despite strong numbers, as brokerages raised concern over margin compression due to normalisation of yields. At least three brokerages - Jefferies, Investec and Nirmal Bang - have downgraded the stock and cut the , as well as cutting their price targets on it.
|Financial Performance
|Q1 FY27
|Q4 FY26
|QoQ %
|Q1 FY26
|YoY %
|FY26
|Group Branch Network
|Rs 7654 crore
|RS 7568 crore
|1%
|Rs 7413 crore
|3%
|Rs 7568 crore
|Consolidated Gross Loan Assets of the Group
|R s 1,91,532 crore
|Rs 1,81,916 crore
|5%
|Rs 1,33,938 crore
|43%
|
Rs 1,81,916 crore
|Consolidated Profit of the Group
|Rs 2825 crore
|Rs 3397 crore
|-17%
|Rs 1974 crore
|43%
|Rs 10607 crore
|Contribution in the Consolidated Gross Loan Assets of the Group
|Muthoot Finance Ltd
|Rs 1,68,163 crore
|Rs 1,58,936 crore
|6%
|Rs 1,17,141 crore
|44%
|
Rs 1,58,936 crore
|Subsidiaries
|Rs 23369 crore
|Rs 22980 crore
|2%
|Rs 16797 crore
|39%
|Rs 22980 crore
|Contribution in the Consolidated Profit of the Group
|Muthoot Finance Ltd
|Rs 2484 crore
|Rs 3028 crore
|-18%
|Rs 2004 crore
|24%
|Rs 9929 crore
|Subsidiaries
|Rs 341 crore
|Rs 369 crore
|-8%
|Rs -30 crore
|NA
|Rs 678 crore
The company's loan assets under management increased by 43 per cent to Rs 191,532 crore, up from Rs 1,33,938 crore in the same period last year.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)