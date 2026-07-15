Multibagger smallcap stock in focus, has offered 1,142% return in five years: Check details

Mumbai:

Amid the continued volatility in the stock market, the stock of hospitality and lifestyle company Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd is on investors' radar today, i.e. on July 15, 2206. At the time of writing the report, the company's shares were trading at Rs 24.47, up 1.28 per cent or Rs 0.31 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,705.86 crore. In between, the scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 24 and a low of Rs 24. This follows the company's announcement to exchanges that it has opened its first Wing Zone outlet in Bengaluru. Wing Zone is an internationally renowned American quick service restaurant (QSR) brand. The company has acquired the exclusive master franchise rights for Wing Zone in India. Under this partnership, it will develop the Wing Zone brand in India, handle restaurant operations and brand management, and expand to multiple cities across the country.

The company says this agreement will move it towards its goal of becoming one of India's leading multi-brand QSR companies and increase the number of globally recognised food brands in its portfolio.



Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, it has yielded returns of 446.21 per cent over two years and 1,142.13 per cent over five years. However, it has corrected 29.05 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped by 35.55 per cent, compared with the benchmark index's 9 per cent fall.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 72.20, hit on November 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 16.21, touched on May 20, 2026.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 47.18. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock market today

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a firm note on July 15, 2026, amid positive global cues, with Wall Street and European markets ending firm overnight.

While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 137.82 points or 0.17 per cent to start the session at 77,192.76, the Nifty added 33.8 points to open at 24,085.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,054.94 and the Nifty 50 at 24,052.05.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)