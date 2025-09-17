Multibagger EV stock rebounds amid upward momentum on Dalal Street - Details here Technically, the stock trades higher than 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of homegrown electric vehicle company Mercury EV Tech rebounded after five days of consecutive fall and jumped over 9 per cent amid a rally in stock markets. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in initial trade today following positive day-long discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal with both sides agreeing to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 262.74 points to 82,643.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 85.25 points to 25,324.35.

Share Price Today

The stock opened in green at Rs 47.09 against the previous close of Rs 46.71 on the BSE. IT gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 51, representing a gain of 9.18 per cent. The scrip ended the trading session in green at Rs 50.16, up by 7.39 per cent.

Technically, the stock trades higher than 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 36.98. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 8401 per cent in five years and 415 per cent in three years. While it has gained 13 per cent in two years, the stock counter has corrected 51 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has dipped 46.94 per cent.

Meets delegates Of Korea Smart e-Mobility Association

In a bid to explore collaboration between India and Korea for the development of electric two-wheelers and lithium-ion batteries, the homegrown electric vehicle company met with a delegation from the Korea Smart e-Mobility Association (KEMA). The meeting was held at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI).

"The meeting was attended by Mr. Deuk-un Lee, Chairman of KEMA and Chairman of HB e-Mobility; Prof. Jung-Suk Ryou, Chief Representative for India, KEMA; Mr. Suchang Oh, Chief Representative for Indonesia, KEMA; and Dr. Im Ki Seo, Managing Director, KEMA. Officials of GCCI were also present," the company said in an exchange filing.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)