Multibagger Dividend Stock Under Rs 50: BSE-listed company fixes record date for dividend payment - Details

Shares of infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd are in focus as the company has announced a record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the final dividend. the stock started the trading session in green at Rs 42.40 against the previous close of Rs 42.36 on the BSE. The scrip gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 43.50. The stock has gained after three consecutive days of falls and trades higher than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 63.90, and the 52-week low is Rs 32. The market cap of the company is Rs 953.54 crore.

Hazoor Multi Projects Dividend Record Date

According to the information shared, the company has fixed September 22, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the final dividend, if approved by the members in the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM is scheduled for September 29, 2025

Hazoor Multi Projects Dividend Amount

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.20, or 20 per cent, per equity share with a face value of Re 1 for the financial year 2024-25.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a multibagger return of 38990 per cent in five years and 443 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 3.33 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has corrected 19.52 per cent.

Gets Rs 23 Crore Project From NHAI In UP

Earlier, the company secured an order worth Rs 23 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project has been secured through an e-tender process.

"Letter of Award (LOA) has been received from NHAI for acting as user fee collection agency at Shrishikalan Fee Plaza at km 193 for rehabilitation and upgradation from km 178.00 to km 215.00 (Kabarai-Banda Section) of NH-76 to 2 lane with paved shoulder on EPC mode in the state of Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a filing.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)